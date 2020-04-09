Watch Live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Address State at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is addressing the state live at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The briefing is an update on Michigan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is expected to extend the state’s Stay-at-Home order. Watch it live to find out. We are streaming the address on our website, Facebook page, and the SBTV app.

This comes after the state gave out its first round of recovered numbers, saying 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 after 30 days.

The National Coronavirus Task Force says we are making strides with social distancing, but reinforced that now is not the time to let up.

Michigan is number three in the nation behind New York and New Jersey in both the number of cases and deaths.