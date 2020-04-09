War Memorial Hospital Nurses Lead Prayer Circle to Support Frontline Workers

During this time of uncertainty, a group of nurses and supporters came together in Sault Ste Marie on Thursday night to pray for those on the frontlines.

Becka Alcorn led the prayer over local radio station 95.1 while working at War Memorial Hospital.

A small group of people prayed with Alcorn then cheered with those fighting to combat COVID-19.

“It’s great to see all the support to know that people are out there praying for us. I believe that God hears our prayers when two or three people gather together so I just think opportunities like this are amazing,” said Registered Nurse Rachael Robenault.

So far, Chippewa County has seen one confirmed case of the virus.