MTM On The Road: Virtual Visits at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids
John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids found a way to keep zoo-goers engaged without physically attending.
The zoo was supposed to open on April 3, but the coronavirus has delayed their opening.
In the meantime, they have started a virtual series called Zoo Insider. It’s an online video series posted four times a week for people to get a behind the scenes look of the zoo, animal care, and conservation efforts.
Here are the Zoo Insider links:
