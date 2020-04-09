MTM On The Road: Virtual Visits at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids found a way to keep zoo-goers engaged without physically attending.

The zoo was supposed to open on April 3, but the coronavirus has delayed their opening.

In the meantime, they have started a virtual series called Zoo Insider. It’s an online video series posted four times a week for people to get a behind the scenes look of the zoo, animal care, and conservation efforts.

Here are the Zoo Insider links:

Learn more about your favorite animals and more about Zoo Insider on Michigan This Morning with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins.