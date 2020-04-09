Traverse City Native Headed to NYC to Fight Coronavirus

A Traverse City West graduate and registered nurse is headed to New York City to help overwhelmed hospitals deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Karissa Havens currently works in a Kalamazoo hospital, but she has accepted a traveling nurse position in NYC.

She’ll be placed in an ICU at one of the busiest hospitals in Manhattan. She will be working the 12 hour night shift at Mount Sinai, which some call the epicenter within the epicenter of New York’s outbreak.

Karissa says she’s got a lot of excitement around the trip and feels confident heading into the experience.

“I feel like it’s actually going to help some of my anxiety being in one of the epicenters where I know these patients are positive, because right now, the hospital where I work at, we don’t have a ton of positive cases. So we’re walking into rooms without proper personal protective equipment, and it’s almost a guessing game,” said Havens.

She will be heading out to the Big Apple next week and will be there at least through the month of May.