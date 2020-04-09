The National Writers Series in Traverse City is Still Hosting Their Next Guest Author

Author and Port Huron native, Terry Mcmillan will be on the social media platform zoom tonight, April 9th at 7:00PM and the viewing is free.

Mcmillan is known for her novel ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ but tonight she’s talking about her recent book, ‘It’s Not All Downhill From Here.’ It’s a title that’s definitely fitting during this time.

If you’d like to join the zoom streaming tonight through the National Writers Series – click here.

For more information about the National Writers Series – click here.