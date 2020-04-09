Positive Parenting: Monitoring Teens and Covert Communication

The communication within the household can sometimes be problematic, especially when it comes to parents and teenagers. Simple questions like “what’s wrong?” can add more fuel to the fire – and the more a parent presses for answers, teens tend to hide even more.

Parents invading their child’s personal space isn’t a new topic, but with all of the new apps and technology – parents are worried more than ever.

In this edition of Positive Parenting, we focus on how “covert communication” is causing havoc between teens and parents, and why spying on your kids can create tension.