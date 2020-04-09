Plant Masters Suttons Bay: Open and Embracing Spring with Curbside Pick-Up

The temperatures are climbing, the snow has melted and the birds are singing, spring is officially here! Of course, what would spring be without a visit to your local greenhouse?

With all that is going on in the world, it might feel discouraging not being able to walk around the humid greenhouse picking out some of your favorite flowers and plants but Plant Masters in Suttons Bay is working around the clock to keep their production going and give you a taste of spring.

“We are really busy getting all of our seeds done, a lot of watering, a lot of maintenance still and because we don’t have all the extra customers right now, it’s just giving us extra time to get everything ready out back because, you know, we’re treating this like a normal spring,” explains Rachel VanThomme who works at Plant Masters.

They are currently offering curbside pick-up, you simply give them a call with what you’re looking for and they’ll bring it right out to you– it’s as easy as that!

A fun project to do with your family or to simply get your mind off of the monotony around the home is to put together a succulent garden. Rachel Van Thomme, walked the four’s Madison Gardner through the process. You can see instructions in the video posted on this page.

For more information on Plant Masters Suttons Bay, click here.