Pet Portraits Charm Donors to Cherryland Humane Society

A Northern Michigan animal shelter is holding an online fundraiser and giving you a little gift in return.

The Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City is creating custom portraits of your pets.

All you have to do is make a donation of any amount, then you send them your pet photo and name on Facebook.

Volunteer April Stuck says one of Cherryland’s volunteers with create a portrait for you.

“This project generated so much enthusiasm with the volunteers that we had over 40 artists agree to participate in this, and as a group they have agreed to create 400 portraits for us and more if necessary…It could be a work of acrylic, it could be watercolor, pencil, marker.”

Finished portraits will be available for pick up when the shelter opens to the public again.