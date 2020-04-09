10% of Workforce Unemployed: 16.6 Million

The U.S. Department of Labor is out with its latest jobs report, saying 10% of the U.S. Labor force is now out of work after another 6.6 million applied for jobless aid.

The U.S. has seen record-breaking unemployment numbers recently with nearly 10 million applying for benefits at the end of March.

Analysts say with no clear end in sight for the coronavirus outbreak, the numbers will continue to rise.

It’s the largest and fastest string of job losses dating back to 1948.