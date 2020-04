Multi-Car Crash Reduces US-31 to 1 Lane in Garfield Township

UPDATE: the site was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

Grand Traverse 911 is warning drivers south of Traverse City on US-31 that a multi-car crash has reduced the highway to one lane.

It happened at the intersection of Silver Pines Road near Oleson’s Buffalo Farm in Garfield Township.

Drivers are asked to use caution as each direction is down to one lane.

We have a crew headed to the site to get more information.