Business in Focus: Local Organization Gives the Most Vulnerable a Voice During a Crisis

Children who suffer from abuse often have a long journey of healing both physically and emotionally, and one local organization is there to help little ones get through the recovery.

Living by their motto: “Giving the Most Vulnerable a Voice” – The Northern Children’s Assessment Center (NMCAC) goes above and beyond to provide assistance under one roof, allowing children to receive all the necessary services to heal from their abuse.

Unfortunately, due to social isolation and personal stress that families are feeling right now, it is extremely important to raise awareness about child abuse.

In order to raise awareness and help combat the issue, the NMCAC will be conducting a virtual butterfly fundraiser during April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

How it works – each butterfly that is purchased will be placed on the wall of butterflies at NMCAC along with your name. Then, photos of the wall will be posted to NMCAC’s FaceBook Page where you can see it grow due to the wonderful donations.

They will also be posting different informational videos throughout the month and some fun things to do at home with your younger ones.

In a recent interview with ‘The Four’ (see above) – The Northern Children’s Assessment Center gave us tips on how to protect kids from COVID-19 both physically and emotionally, ways to support families especially mothers with infants and newborns, and ways to manage stress and cope while at home with the children.

To stay connected with The Northern Children’s Assessment Center call (989) 275 – 7145, or got to their FaceBook Page.

For more information about The Northern Children’s Assessment Center click here.

For more information about the Butterflies Fundraiser click here.