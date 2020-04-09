Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70

Linda Tripp, a key figure in the 1998 impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, has died.

Tripp is credited with secretly recording conversations with former White House Intern Monica Lewinsky. In those recordings, Lewinsky detailed an affair with Clinton.

Tripp then released those recordings, leading to Clinton’s impeachment.

As of now, no cause of death has been released. But Tripp had been treated previously for breast cancer.

She was 70 years old.