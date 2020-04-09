J & S Hamburg Lends a Helping Hand to the Community

J & S Hamburg in Traverse City is lending a hand to the community.

They’re helping to handout hundreds of meals to kids this Saturday.

They’ll give away 250 meals at their restaurant on South Airport Road and 250 meals at Kingsley Elementary.

Along with that, J & S is helping hospital workers at Munson and first responders.

They say they’re just happy to help.

“We are just really excited to be able to help the community and give back and they are so thankful for the donations we have received,” said Owner Tiffany McQueer.

If you’d like to make a donation you can call the restaurant, or give via social media.