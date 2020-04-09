Houghton Lake Wesleyan Church Plans Drive-In Easter Service

A church in northern Michigan is planning to celebrate Easter Sunday in a unique way.

The Houghton Lake Wesleyan Church is doing a drive-in Easter service.

Instead of a tradition service in the sanctuary, people can drive up, park and hear the message in the comfort of their car.

Rev. Bryan Thompson says he hopes the unique service will bring people together to celebrate Easter in a safe manner:

“We’re all trying to fight together as a people, we want to try to do something that remembers our tradition… that is respectful to what we believe about our lord, but also respectful to what our governor and those who are trying to fight this virus on the larger level then just us,” says Rev. Thompson.

The service will be start at 10 Sunday morning. Address: 5599 W Houghton Lake Dr, Houghton