Hackers Causes Trouble During Charlevoix City Council Virtual Meeting

Many municipalities are turning to the video conference service Zoom to conduct meetings, but so are hackers and trolls.

The city of Charlevoix held its city council meeting on Zoom over the weekend.

Keeping with the Open Meetings Act, the city allows the public to comment. That’s where things took a turn.

Hackers joined the call, putting up pornographic materials and using racial slurs and profanity.

City officials quickly kicked them out of the meeting.

It’s becoming an increasing problem on the platform known as “Zoombombing.”