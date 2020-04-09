Local Supermarkets Adjust to Increased Restrictions

Cashiers wearing masks. Cough guards at every register. Signs on the floor, and through the store, asking customers to stay six feet apart. This is the new normal at grocery stores around the country.

Supermarket employees are now working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis and many supermarkets are rolling out sweeping changes to keep their staff and shoppers safe.

Oryana in Traverse City built a curbside pick-up grocery system in a matter of days to keep customers out of their store and give them a convenient, safe option.

“It’s changing by the day we’re adding new things as we can to make sure that we maintain things,” said marketing and communications specialist Stephanie Mathewson. “We have [customers] who are elderly or immunocompromised…that really need to maintain isolation.”

Oryana is cleaning everything, all the time. Lanes, pin pads, floors, tables, carts and everything in between is regularly sanitized, and done after every custom er.

Safety and cleaning have become a full time job for assistant manager Robert Young.

“My job has changed more to keeping people safe and trying to make sure people are staying apart, making sure everyone has the right equipment,” said Young. “[Cleaning] has to be all the time. Like, the sanitizing of the carts has to be constant; sanitizing the lanes is constant…but people are doing a really good job of following the rules and social distancing.”

Thursday, the governor announced another executive order that puts more restrictions on store operations:

“Large stores must limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than 4 customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space

Small stores must limit capacity to 25% of the total occupancy limits (including employees) under the fire codes. To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting.

Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.”

Oryana, like many places, has seen runs on toilet paper, cleaning products and some groceries. They’re working to keep everything stocked, but they ask that customers are patient during this time. Above all, they want everyone to practice social distancing and avoid touching things they do not want to buy.

“We’re going to do our best to keep you safe. That’s what all this is for. So like, do your best to keep us safe,” said Young.