Gov. Whitmer Extends Stay-at-Home Order To April 30th

Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order for Michiganders until the end of the month while also increasing restrictions on where Michiganders can go for the next three weeks.

This extension was expected but Thursday’s announcement was more than just tacking more days onto the timeline, it was also increasing restrictions while under the order.

“We have to double down right now to save lives,” says Gov. Whitmer.

Three more weeks, that’s what Whitmer pleaded for from Michiganders in her press conference.

“For the sake of the health of our state, it’s really important that we remember we’re all in this together,” says Whitmer.

Extending the stay-at-home order until April 30th, Whitmer also tightened restrictions on shopping and recreation.

“Now is not the time to pull back at all,” says Whitmer, “It is the time to intensify that’s exactly what we’ll do here.”

Families should limit who goes on shopping trips and stores must limit the number of customers let inside. Smaller stores should limit to 25% of capacity and larger stores to four people per 1,000 square feet.

A big one for Northern Michigan is no more traveling to your vacation homes.

“We don’t want people traveling to second homes,” says Whitmer, “We don’t want people engaging their landscaper or going to the golf course for these reasons. The more people that are moving, the more likely it’ll spread.”

There has been a push to loosen restrictions and reopen parts of the economy but Whitmer says that is not the right move right now.

“I am in the business of saving lives and that’s precisely what this order is going to do,” says Whitmer, “Let’s abide by it. Let’s get through the next three weeks and then we can actually, thoughtfully, talk about possibly starting to re-engage in an economic sense.”

This order extends to the end of the month but at any time Governor Whitmer could extend it further if she deems necessary.

Here is the full executive order for you to read: Updated Stay-at-Home Executive Order

Here are the graphics used in Governor Whitmer’s presentation: Stay at Home Presentation Graphics