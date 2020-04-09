Feedback at 5: Industry Changes Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Entire industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, with the global economy hurting due to widespread closures and stay-at-home orders.

The U.S. government says another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. That’s nearly as many as the previous week’s all-time record of 6.9 million Americans.

Workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours connected to the pandemic.

Industries like cruise ships, airlines and restaurants are among the hardest hit. Revenues have dropped, leaving many to wonder the long-term effects of the pandemic for businesses.

What industry do you think will change the most from the coronavirus crisis?