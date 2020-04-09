Enbridge Applies for State, Federal Authorization to Build Great Lakes Oil Tunnel

We have an update on the plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac.

The company behind the project applied for state and federal authorization to begin construction.

Enbridge runs Line 5, which carries crude oil and natural gas liquids used for propane.

After concerns about a potential spill in the Straits, the state and Enbridge agreed to build a pipeline tunnel.

Both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have voiced opposition to Line 5 and parts of the tunnel project.

Nessel filed a lawsuit demanding the shutdown of Line 5 as an environmental hazard.