Employee at Cordia Senior Living in Traverse City Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee with Cordia Senior Living at the Grand Traverse Commons has tested positive for COVID-19.

Their CEO says they are taking several steps to make sure everyone stays safe.

“From the moment she was at all concerned she might have an exposure to the moment she received her positive test results, she couldn’t have behaved more appropriately or more in line with company protocol,” said Cordia Senior Living CEO Karen Anderson.

She says the spread of disease is always a concern and the coronavirus is no different.

“As a company, all the time we have strong infectious disease control procedures in place,” Anderson said.

She says in early March they began social distancing practices and limiting visitors.

“We implemented social distancing in the club, closed down our dining venues for our normal dining service,” Anderson said.

But now with a COVID-19 positive employee, all meals are now strictly in-room only.

She says any residents that may have been exposed have now been placed on quarantine.

“As concerned as we all are about the virus, and we are, we’re also worried about loneliness, isolation and some of the health declines that are associated with anxiety and isolation,” Anderson said.

She says they work to balance *all the needs of their residents.

“We’re walking a fine balance between keeping people safe from the coronavirus and also keeping them well. That is our mandate, keeping them well and virus free,” Anderson said.

She says all residents are symptom free, but they will continue keep a close eye on things.