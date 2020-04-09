Easing Your Mind with Movies and Documentaries for the Whole Family

Several weeks in self-quarantine can truly take a toll on our minds and combine that with the crisis at hand, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why movies and documentaries we can watch from the comfort of our homes, can provide some peace of mind.

Meg Weichman with the Traverse City Film Festival and Traverse City State Theatre gives us a list of recommendations on Hulu, Netflix and even HBO. She has a little bit of something for everyone.

So, grab some popcorn, call the family into the living room and take even just an hour or two to relax and find some mental calmness during this time.

To see more click on the video link posted above about Meg’s recommendations.