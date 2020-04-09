DNR: Reservations at State Campgrounds Canceled Through May 14

Many state parks and campgrounds have been closed due to the coronavirus, and the DNR says they will now be extending that closure until at least mid-May.

They say it’s in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer likely extending the stay-at-home order.

The DNR says all camping reservations will be automatically canceled through May 14.

They say if that reservation extends past the May 14, they will adjust the arrival date to start on the 15.

Anyone who has a reservation during that time period will receive an email with the cancellation details.

All reservation refunds will be paid back the same way they were paid for.