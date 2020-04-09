DNR Closely Monitoring Fishing, Boats Under Stay-at-Home Order

There’s nothing like time on the water for stress relief, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to remind you to social distance even on the water.

Under the stay-at-home order, people can enjoy time out on the boat, but only family members are allowed together.

The DNR says to head out to fish only if you’re feeling well and practice social distancing, at least 6 feet away from another person.

The DNR says they are monitoring all bodies of water closely, making sure everyone is safe.

Ed Golder, public information officer, says “We really need people to recreate responsibly and maintain all of those social distancing requirements to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

The DNR also says if driving to or from your nearby fishing spot, roll the windows down a bit for air flow.