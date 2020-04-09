Clare County Remembers Life of Beloved Former Sheriff

Clare County is remembering the life and service of a beloved former sheriff.

Howard Haskin served as Clare County Sheirff from 1985 to 1996.

He passed away on Monday.

Haskin was also a member on a number of boards and organizations in Clare County and across the state.

He was well-known for his deep love of horses.

Current Clare County Sheriff John Wilson says Haskin had a tremendous influence on his career in law enforcement.

“I remember when I was a young deputy he said someday you’re going to be the sheriff which back then I didn’t think much of, but I look back and the traits that he had and the passion he had for the public and helping people out, he put that in me,” said Wilson.

A celebration of life for Haskin will take place in August.