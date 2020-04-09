BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through April 30

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday extending her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through April 30.

As with the previous order, the Thursday’s executive order limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home. It also imposes more limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” said Governor Whitmer. “Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we’re working through this crisis, which will be good for our families and good for our economy in the long-run. We can also protect critical infrastructure workers like doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, and child care workers. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that people stay home and stay safe.”

With the new order, large stores must limit the number of people in a store at one time to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space. Small stores must limit capacity to 25%, including employees. Stores must also establish lines with markings to customers to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting. Large stores must also close areas of stores that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries and paint.

“This doesn’t mean everything will go back to normal on May 1,” Gov. Whitmer said. “But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension. It will take time to safely and responsibly re-open the economy, which is why we will continue to provide critical unemployment support and assistance to our small businesses during this challenging time. We will get through this if we all continue to do our part.”