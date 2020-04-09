BREAKING: 21,504 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, 1,076 Deaths

Health official say there are now 21,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,076 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 20,346 confirmed cases with 959 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 3, 56 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Michigan is No. 3 in the nation behind New York and New Jersey in both figures.

In the U.S. 6.6 million people filed for jobless aid last week.

Ten percent of the U.S. labor force is now out of work since the virus slammed the economy.

In Michigan, 385,000 more people filed for unemployment claims last week.

It brings the total jobless aid claims in Michigan over the past three weeks to more than 817,000.

That means the state’s unemployment rate will shoot up when the monthly numbers are released in May.

Because of these numbers, the Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and expanding call center hours.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she is extending the stay-at-home order through April 30.

Many state parks and campgrounds have been closed due to the coronavirus, and the DNR says they will now be extending that closure until at least mid-May.

They say it’s in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer likely extending the stay-at-home order.

The DNR says all camping reservations will be automatically canceled through May 14.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.