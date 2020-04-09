A Healthy Take on Egg Salad
Blue Cross Blue Shield registered dietitian, Grace Derocha, gives us some recipe ideas that use leftover hard-boiled eggs from Easter. Check out her fresh and healthy take on the classic egg salad dish.
Avocado Egg Salad
Ingredients
- 1 medium avocado, pitted
- 2 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt
- 1 1/2 tsp. fresh lime juice
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- 1 medium celery stalk, finely chopped (about 3 Tbsp.)
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped chives, parsley and/or dill (totaling 1 Tbsp.), or you can do 1 tsp. of each to equal 1 Tbsp.
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Mash avocado, Greek yogurt and lime juice together in a medium bowl.
- Stir in eggs, celery and spices.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy on toast, a bed of greens or alone!
Pesto Egg Salad
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 4 tsp. prepared pesto
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Stir mayo, red onion and pesto together thoroughly.
- Stir in the eggs, salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve on toast with spinach and a slice of tomato. Enjoy!
Tex-Mex Egg Salad
Ingredients
- 1 jalapeno, de-seeded and finely diced
- 1 green onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp. cumin
- 1 Tbsp. low-fat mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Stir all ingredients except for eggs in bowl. You can decrease the amount of jalapeno used, based on the level of heat you would like.
- Stir in eggs. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve as a dip with tortilla chips, in a pita or alone. Enjoy!
