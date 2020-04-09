A Healthy Take on Egg Salad

Blue Cross Blue Shield registered dietitian, Grace Derocha, gives us some recipe ideas that use leftover hard-boiled eggs from Easter. Check out her fresh and healthy take on the classic egg salad dish.

Avocado Egg Salad Ingredients 1 medium avocado, pitted

2 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tsp. fresh lime juice

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 medium celery stalk, finely chopped (about 3 Tbsp.)

1 Tbsp. finely chopped chives, parsley and/or dill (totaling 1 Tbsp.), or you can do 1 tsp. of each to equal 1 Tbsp.

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions Mash avocado, Greek yogurt and lime juice together in a medium bowl. Stir in eggs, celery and spices. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy on toast, a bed of greens or alone! Pesto Egg Salad Ingredients 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise or Greek yogurt

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

4 tsp. prepared pesto

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Stir mayo, red onion and pesto together thoroughly. Stir in the eggs, salt and pepper to taste. Serve on toast with spinach and a slice of tomato. Enjoy! Tex-Mex Egg Salad

Ingredients 1 jalapeno, de-seeded and finely diced

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 tsp. cilantro, finely chopped

1/4 tsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. low-fat mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 tsp. lemon juice

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions Stir all ingredients except for eggs in bowl. You can decrease the amount of jalapeno used, based on the level of heat you would like. Stir in eggs. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve as a dip with tortilla chips, in a pita or alone. Enjoy!

For more information about Blue Cross Blue Shield click here.