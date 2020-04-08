Youth Cycling Company Urges Families to “Stay Safe, Stay Healthy & Stay Active”

Traverse City-based cycling company, Norte, is known for its outdoor advocacy and youth programs. Right now they are urging families to “Stay Safe, Stay Healthy & Stay Active – Responsibly” and reminding them that the “Outside is Not Canceled”.

Due to the popularity of their latest family-friendly challenge, they doing another round of their 20-Mile Family Walk that gets families off the couch and outdoors.

The benefit – families get to enjoy the outdoors, get exercise and… maybe win a prize for completing the challenge.

This activity is free and uses an app to keep track of the walks.

For more information about Norte and their 20-Mile Family Walk Challenge click here.

For more information about Norte and their initiatives click here.

To download the app needed to participate in the challenge click here.