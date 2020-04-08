“Warm Help Line” Offered for Those With Anxiety About COVID-19

Mental health workers have created a new “Warm Help Line” for those struggling with stress, anxiety, or depression about COVID-19.

North Country Community Mental Health Provides services over six counties in northern Michigan.

They say that in many cases their patients wait to reach out for help until it’s an emergency.

So they started a new Warm Help Line for people to call when they feel their anxiety or stress building.

They hope it reduces the number of emergency cases and number of patients taken to the hospital.

Chief Clinical Director, Dr. Stacey Chipman says,”That’s really what the Warm Line and our response and our strategy to this virus has been. Is that we’re trying to keep emergencies from happening we’re working very hard to be preventative.”

Their Warm Help Line is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m.

North Country Community Mental Health, Warm Help Line: (877)470-7130

For more information visit their website, here.