Third Manistee Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Manistee Police Department says three officers have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four more officers are also under quarantine.

The Director of Public Safety says all officers who’ve tested positive are resting and recovering at home.

Other departments in the county along with Michigan State Police have been helping respond to calls.

The chief says this is a critical reminder that people need to stay home right now.

“If we can stay with our social distancing, stay at home, only go out when you need to, to get critical items, that will only assist with us flattening that curve as everyone hears and assist public safety in minimizing our possibility of being exposed,” said Tim Kozal, Director of Public Safety for the City of Manistee.

The chief says one of the officers may be able to come off quarantine as early as Wednesday.

Another may return to work in the next seven to ten days.