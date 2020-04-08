State Theatre, Bijou on the Bay Offering Movies to Stream from Home

With the stay-at-home order and social distancing in place, no one is able to go to a movie theater to watch a good film.

The State Theatre and Bijou on the Bay in Traverse City has created a solution for that by offering streaming.

This means you can stream movies from their website in the comfort and safety of your own home.

“There’s a lot of different options and we’re opening some more in the coming weeks so people can stay tuned and see what strikes their fancy,” said Meg Weichman, the Creative Director.

They currently have five options to chose from.

When you rent one of the movies they have available to stream, half of the proceeds go towards the community theatre.

Prices vary from rental to rental and so does the amount of time you have access to the movie.

State and Bijou feels it’s important to bring art and entertainment to northern Michigan while under these circumstances.

“So we’re hoping to set up more things so we can approximate that community feeling of watching a great movie together,” added Weichman.

You can chose your movie and see what’s available on their website.