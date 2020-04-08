State Senate Workgroup Focuses On Reopening Economy

While it may not feel like it is soon, there will be a time when the economy can start back up again and Michiganders can get back to work.

It’s going to be a complicated process and the state legislature is already starting to plan for it.

“We must start planning today,” says Sen. Mike Shirkey, Senate Majority Leader, “How we can best position Michigan for a healthy recovery?”

A majority of the state has been either off work or working from home for the past few weeks including the media and the Governor herself.

At some point they will all return to work. How that’s going to happen is a question.

“We know that there are those businesses that can really go out there and work and remain safe,” says Sen. Curt VanderWall of Ludington, “We just feel like it’s very important that we get our economy up and rolling in the state of Michigan and getting individuals back to work because they want to be working.”

Senator VanderWall is a member of the ‘Safe Behaviors for Safe Workplaces’ work group.

“Their singular objective is to create actionable recommendations, leading us toward safe behavior for safe workplaces policies,” says Sen. Shirkey, “So Michigan can prepare and accelerate out of our transition back to work.”

What industries will need? What sectors open back up first? How do they get back to full speed the smoothest way possible?

“You could do phase one and it could be some of your lawn care workers, your excavators, your tree trimmers and nursery workers things like this,” says Sen. VanderWall, “Then we move into the next phase when we develop the proper procedures because our number one goal is we need to make sure people are safe.”

The workgroup plans to have their protocol available by April 17th, ready to be implemented whenever the governor gives the go ahead.

“The more prepared we are to get workplaces back online,” says Sen. Shirley, “The quicker we can reduce the stress levels we are all feeling.”