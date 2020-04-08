Science with Samantha: Fizzy Easter Egg Experiment

In the spirit of Easter what better way to dye your Easter eggs than with SCIENCE! This simple experiment allows an acid (vinegar) and a base (baking soda) to mix and create a chemical reaction. This chemical reaction creates carbon dioxide that makes the fizzy bubbles and mixes the ingredients in the cup together! In the spirit of the holiday, adding a hard-boiled egg and a little food coloring makes for the PERFECT Easter egg dying activity (all while sneaking in a little education). Here’s what you need to try it at home:

FIZZY EASTER EGG EXPERIMENT

Supplies Needed:

Baking Soda Vinegar Food Coloring Hard-Boiled Eggs

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What happens when you mix vinegar and baking soda? Which is the acid, which is the base? What will happen if we add food coloring? What will happen if we add the hard boiled egg?

Experiment Steps: