Science with Samantha: Fizzy Easter Egg Experiment

Samantha Jacques,

In the spirit of Easter what better way to dye your Easter eggs than with SCIENCE! This simple experiment allows an acidEaster Eggs 3343 (vinegar) and a base (baking soda) to mix and create a chemical reaction. This chemical reaction creates carbon dioxide that makes the fizzy bubbles and mixes the ingredients in the cup together! In the spirit of the holiday, adding a hard-boiled egg and a little food coloring makes for the PERFECT Easter egg dying activity (all while sneaking in a little education). Here’s what you need to try it at home:

FIZZY EASTER EGG EXPERIMENT 

Supplies Needed: 

  1. Baking Soda 
  2. Vinegar
  3. Food Coloring 
  4. Hard-Boiled Eggs 

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

  1. What happens when you mix vinegar and baking soda?
  2. Which is the acid, which is the base?
  3. What will happen if we add food coloring?
  4. What will happen if we add the hard boiled egg?

Experiment Steps:

  1. Put ⅓ a cup of baking soda in the base of a cup 
  2. Add one or two drops of any food coloring, mix in with a slightly wet fork
  3. Place the hard boiled egg in the base of the cup 
  4. Add ⅓ cup of vinegar to the cup! 
  5. Pull out your egg to find a special surprise! 
