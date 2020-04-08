Science with Samantha: Fizzy Easter Egg Experiment
In the spirit of Easter what better way to dye your Easter eggs than with SCIENCE! This simple experiment allows an acid (vinegar) and a base (baking soda) to mix and create a chemical reaction. This chemical reaction creates carbon dioxide that makes the fizzy bubbles and mixes the ingredients in the cup together! In the spirit of the holiday, adding a hard-boiled egg and a little food coloring makes for the PERFECT Easter egg dying activity (all while sneaking in a little education). Here’s what you need to try it at home:
FIZZY EASTER EGG EXPERIMENT
Supplies Needed:
- Baking Soda
- Vinegar
- Food Coloring
- Hard-Boiled Eggs
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- What happens when you mix vinegar and baking soda?
- Which is the acid, which is the base?
- What will happen if we add food coloring?
- What will happen if we add the hard boiled egg?
Experiment Steps:
- Put ⅓ a cup of baking soda in the base of a cup
- Add one or two drops of any food coloring, mix in with a slightly wet fork
- Place the hard boiled egg in the base of the cup
- Add ⅓ cup of vinegar to the cup!
- Pull out your egg to find a special surprise!