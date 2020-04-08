Retired Roscommon County Sheriff Passes Away

The Roscommon Community is mourning the loss of one of their leaders.

Retired Sheriff Francis Stanley passed away on Monday at 78.

Stanley served his community for more than four decades.

His career began with the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office back in 1972.

He was the sheriff from 2000 to 2008 when he retired.

The office says Stanley loved the county and believed in the agency being an active part of the community.

They say they will always honor his legacy as one of their office’s great leaders.