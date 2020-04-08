Police Investigating Deadly Fire in Boyne City

Police are trying to figure out exactly how a Charlevoix County man died.

They say they found his body after a house fire in Boyne City.

Police there say it happened at a home on Line Street Tuesday afternoon.

When crews got there, the fire was out.

They say it was contained to one room, and that’s where they found the man dead.

Police have not released his name yet.

The Charlevoix County medical examiner ordered an autopsy.

Right now, police do not suspect any foul play.