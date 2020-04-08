Paying Attention to Underlying Conditions

At the moment, the concerns about contracting COVID-19 are extremely high – but Dr. Brian Heeringa from the Northern Michigan Vein Specialists wants to remind us that our underlying conditions still need to be cared for. One, in particular, is blood clots caused by being sedentary, in addition to other factors such as obesity, smoking, and diabetes.

During Dr. Brian’s interview, he explains how we can get blood clots, and how we can prevent them.

For more information about blood clots and how to prevent them click here.

For more information about the Northern Michigan Vein Specialists click here.