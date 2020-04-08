Northern Latitudes Distillery Making Hand Sanitizer for Local First Responders

Northern Latitudes Distillery in Lake Leelanau joined the growing list of distilleries switching gears to make hand sanitizer, shifting their efforts to doing their part in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mandy and Mark Mosler’s priority when they finished their first batch weeks ago was to make sure their bottles ended up in the hands of first responders, the homeless and those who can’t afford it. “It’s kind of a trying to keep the business afloat, while also trying to get it out to all the first responders for free. We have done a mix of selling to companies and giving out as much as we can for free,” explains Mandy.

As you can imagine, this family business has required all hands on deck with their recent change in plans. Mandy says, “We have our daughter who’s home from college and Zoe and her friend Martin and they’ve been actually bottling everything that’s gone out the distillery bottling and labeling all of it.”

Right now they are selling out of the distillery with plans of expanding to online sales. The process is quite simple. “You can call us with your credit card or you can meet us outside and pay by cash or credit card. We’re trying to limit it to four-ounce bottles– five of them per person for now,” says Mandy.

