Munson Grayling Trying New Process in Emergency Department

To continue to the fight the coronavirus, many hospitals have had to change how they take in patients.

Starting on Wednesday, April 8, at Munson in Grayling, they are trying out a different way for patients to come to their emergency department.

If you need to go to their emergency room between the hours of 8am and 8pm, they are asking you come to the main entrance of the Emergency department and stay in your vehicle.

They will then evaluate you from your car and see if you need to come into the building for care.

They also say to bring your smart phone or tablet with you to be able to complete medical screening exams.