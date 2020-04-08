MTM On The Road: The Sweet Shop in Cadillac Ships Treats for Easter

Easter is four days away and there is still a way to make this Easter extra special.

The Sweet Shop in Cadillac has been a candy store since 1961 and they are hoping to continue Easter traditions by shipping Easter baskets, chocolate bunnies, candy and more to your door.

The Sweet Shop made all of their Easter treats before the Stay-at-Home order was in place and have stopped production since.

However, they are continuing shipping products. They will ship Easter baskets and chocolate treats now through Easter.

To make an order, call Janeen Russell at (231) 775-2201.

People can also find goodies from The Sweet Shop at Willow Market and Meats in Cadillac.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they learn how it works.