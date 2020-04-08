Michigan Health Officials Release Coronavirus Recovery Numbers

Starting Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be releasing the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

This information will be updated weekly on Saturdays and it only includes the number of people with a lab confirmed case.

Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset.

According to MDHHS, there are currently 56 recoveries.

