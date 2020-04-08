Michelle Cooks: Green Pea and Parsley Hummus

Inside the Heritage House Kitchen – Michelle Dunaway serves up a fresh take on a traditional party dip – hummus. Check out the recipe for Green Pea and Parsley Hummus:

Ingredients 1 1/3 cups thawed frozen green peas

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup tahini

1/4 cup warm water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Raw vegetables How to Make It Place peas, parsley, tahini, 1/4 cup warm water, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic in a mini food processor; process until smooth. (Blend in more water, 1 Tbsp. at a time, if hummus is too thick.) Serve with raw vegetables.

