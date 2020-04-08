Michelle Cooks: Green Pea and Parsley Hummus

Sarah Himes,

 

Inside the Heritage House Kitchen – Michelle Dunaway serves up a fresh take on a traditional party dip – hummus. Check out the recipe for Green Pea and Parsley Hummus:

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups thawed frozen green peas
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup warm water
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • Raw vegetables

How to Make It

Place peas, parsley, tahini, 1/4 cup warm water, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic in a mini food processor; process until smooth. (Blend in more water, 1 Tbsp. at a time, if hummus is too thick.) Serve with raw vegetables.

This segment of Michelle Cooks is brought to you by Burritts Fresh Market. For more information about Burritts Fresh Market click here.

 

Categories: Michelle Cooks, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories