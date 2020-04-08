Mason County Commissioners Decide How to Hold Public Meetings

The coronavirus has governmental bodies trying to find solutions to complete essential public meetings while staying safe.

Next week, the Mason County Board of Commissioners is planning to move their public business meeting to the court room. The court room will allow for more space, so people can practice social distancing.

The Clare County Board of Commissioners experimented with Zoom at their last meeting.

Although it poses as an option, the chair of the Mason County Board of Commissioners says to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard they will not be doing the meeting through social media.

“In doing research, I don’t feel that we have the capabilities to meet the intent of the open meetings act, even under the executive order and the changes that have been made,” says Janet Andersen, Chair of the Mason County Board of Commissioners. “It’s about security and it’s about allowing people to hear and be heard.”

Andersen says that if people have a problem with their safety attending the meeting they are receiving comments by email or mail until 5pm on the day of the meeting.

The next meeting is Tuesday, April 14th.