Mason Co. Prosecutor Issues Cease & Desist Order to Local Nonprofit

The Mason County prosecutor issued a cease and desist letter to FiveCAP, Inc. in Scottville.

The letter states that the nonprofit organization has allegedly violated Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

The allegations claim that FiveCAP is not following social distancing orders by remaining fully staffed.

FiveCAP provides a wide range of services to help people who are need in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.

The Mason County prosecutor tells us that in the letter, they encouraged FiveCAP to comply with the governor’s order and set restrictions.