Local Opioid Addiction Treatment Center Taking Patients Online, Over the Phone

We’re still here for you.

That’s the message one local opioid addiction center wants to tell the community in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Life’s Work Clinic is Kalkaska County’s only provider of suboxone therapy, a program that helps people withdraw from opioids. Their practicioners are some of the area’s only places where patients can get buprenorphine, blocker that prevents an overdose if they relapse.

They’re still open for business, but they’re now doing everything online and over the phone. They’re also taking patients from another area clinic that has closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re struggling, you’re isolated, you’re struggling with addiction, you need to get the help now,” said clinic owner Adam DeVaney.

Two weeks ago, the Drug Enforcement Agency loosened their rules, and now, new patients can start the program just by consulting with the clinic on the phone or over a video call.

Addiction is already an isolating, difficult problem, and providers want to make sure everyone who needs help isn’t afraid to reach out.

“The important message to get out is that we’re all still here. We’re here for you. We’re now going to meet with you from the comfort of your own home, so you don’t have to risk anything by traveling, we’re going to make sure you continue to get those life-saving services,” said DeVaney.

DeVaney’s clinic can now serve patients from any part of the state.

To make an appointment or learn more, go to www.lifesworkclinic.com.