Lawmakers Look At Options To Provide Essential, Frontline Workers Additional Financial Support

There are many people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers are looking at different ways to give them extra financial support.

Hospital staff, postal carriers and grocery store workers are just some of the essential employees helping to get us through this pandemic.

“I think it’s important to us to tell our frontline, necessary workers that not only do we appreciate them, they should be compensated for taking an additional risk,” said Senator Gary Peters.

That’s why Senator Peters is working on a proposal for the “Heroes Fund.”

“The ‘Heroes Fund’ is basically similar to hazards pay,” Senator Peters said.

Senator Peters says it would give essential employees up to an additional $25,000 in premium pay, which equals about an extra $13 an hour *extra.

He says to qualify, it would go through your employer ,and you would have to be deemed an essential worker that is interacting with the public.

“Not working from home on their computer working for a grocery store, people that are actually in the store and putting themselves at risk,” Senator Peters said.

Congressman Jack Bergman (R- MI 1st District) supports a house bill that looks to create a federal tax holiday for first responders and health care professionals.

“Our first responders and medical professionals throughout the First District are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis every day,” Congressman Bergman said.

He says the legislation is modeled after a similar exemption for military members.

“This legislation, which is modeled after current tax exemption for military members serving in combat, is just one small way for us to thank and honor the effort these men and women continue to make every day for our communities and country,” Congressman Bergman said.

Senator Peters says they will be looking at the various pieces of legislation brought forward.

“I think it’s absolutely critical in this next piece of legislation we understand there are heroes among us in necessary jobs and are in harm’s way,” Senator Peters said.

He says lawmakers are still finalizing their proposals, but they hope to come to a virtual negotiating table soon for this next set of coronavirus relief legislation.

For more details on Senator Peter’s “Heroes Fund” proposal, click here.