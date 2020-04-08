How to Prepare for Financial Emergencies: Facebook Live with NMCAA

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency building is closed to the public, but they are still working to serve their community.

Wednesday they will hold a Facebook Live event.

They will be talking about how to financially prepare for an emergency and what to do if there is one.

Dan Tincknell, HUD Certified Housing and budget coach, says they will also be taking questions.

“This is temporary, there is hope. This will be over at some point, and that’s when we can really start rebuilding. So if someone comes in asking about ‘what do I do’ if they’re scared, we try to inject some hope into their situation. The one thing that’s more contagious than any virus disease is fear and thankfully the cure to that fear is hope.”

Wednesday’s event is at 2 p.m. and they plan to hold a series of others in the future.