Grand Rapids Physician Creates Online Video Tips for Disinfecting Groceries

Whether you have been out at the grocery store or you’re having groceries delivered to your home, it’s a smart idea to properly and safely disinfect them before bringing them into your home and putting them away.

Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen is a physician with Family Medicine Specialists in Grand Rapids. He started creating public online videos in March for COVID19 safety. He’s showing people how to disinfect groceries and even packages that are delivered to your doorstep.

With the ongoing COVID19 crisis, Dr. VanWingen says his mission is to help people and their families stay safe and healthy during such a critical time.

He says going out to the grocery store is not recommended, so delivery is best if that’s possible where you live. If you must go out, he suggests wearing a mask and making sure to disinfect anything brought back with you.

