Food Rescue Receives Apple Donation from Antrim County Orchard

Food Rescue, a Goodwill of Northern Michigan program, received a donation of apples on Wednesday from an Antrim County orchard.

King Orchards in Central Lake donated 40 bushels of apples to the organization.

Food Rescue delivers 8,500 pounds of food every day to food pantries in the area.

The orchard says they are happy to donate to an organization that can send their apples out while they are still fresh.

“We just felt that we wanted to do it now, we wanted to get it to someone that is big enough that can get the apples out to people that are going to eat them you know right away. Cause you know it is late in the year,” said Betsy King.

King Orchards has a history with the food rescue, they also donated corn and cucumbers last summer.