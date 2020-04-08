Fiat Chrysler Recalls 365,000 Vehicles to Fix Backup Camera Displays

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles because of a problem with the image of the rear view camera.

It covers 2019 and 2020 Ram pickups and Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade vans and SUVs, as well as certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee SUVs, and 2019 Dodge Challengers.

The rear view image display can stay illuminated for more than 10 seconds after the vehicle shifts out of reverse, which can distract drivers.

Owners will be notified at the end of May.

Dealers will update the software, or it could be done over the internet.