Espresso Bay Spreads Kindness Through Coffee with New Program

Espresso Bay in Traverse City rolled out a program on Wednesday that spreads kindness through coffee.

The program is called Random Act of Coffee.

It allows anyone to purchase a pound of coffee from Espresso Bay and they will send it to anyone you choose nationwide.

As of right now, they plan to continue the program while social distancing measures are still in effect.

They say coffee is a great way to bring back a sense of normalcy.

“Being able to send someone coffee for them to enjoy at their house really gives them a little bit of normalcy back in their life. I just think it’s really important and it can really make a big difference for people mentally,” said Dan Gio.

If you would like send someone coffee you can click here.